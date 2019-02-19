‘One Piece’ Deals Lethal Blow To A Fan-Favorite Heroine

One Piece has all sorts of heroines running around, but it seems one may have been cut down for good. The series’ latest chapter just went live over the weekend, and it confirmed a heroine has been struck down by an unlikely man.

When chapter 933 of One Piece went live, fans met up with some big drama. The ruler of Wano is on a warpath against a young girl who dared laugh at him, but he was halted by the escort Komurasaki. The beauty refused to let her would-be husband strike the girl down, leading her to be accused of treason.

While Orochi had trouble punishing the woman, he did shake her a few times before Komurasaki found herself challenged by a different man. The samurai Kyoshiro decided to take punishment into his hands as he stood before the wounded heroine, asking, “You’ve really made a mess of things, Komurasaki. Are you ready?”

With a smile, the escort said she was ready and closed her eyes before Kyoshiro slashed her deep through the midsection. Blood could be seen pooling under the heroine, erasing any doubt that the attack was faked. When Orochi questioned Kyoshiro for striking the woman, the samurai explained he was only doing as the law commanded.

“I gave Komurasaki a warrior’s mercy. Any who dare defy the shogun are to be judged guilty! The law is ironclad!”

As the chapter wraps, fans are shown a final image of Komurasaki lying on the floor with blood on her lips. Orochi claims the woman to be dead, but fans are not convinced the escort is yet. After all, speculation has risen questioning whether the heroine is actually the lost sister of Momonosuke, so her death would force some fans to totally rethink their predictions for One Piece‘s on-going arc.

So, do you think Komurasaki is really dead?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.