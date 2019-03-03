‘One Piece’ Teases A Tragic Funeral

One Piece is making more and more progress within Wano, but it appears a roadblock will get in the way soon. After all, it turns out a funeral is being planned but not everyone is convinced the event is necessary.

You know, since the person being buried may not actually be dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece hit up readers with a brand-new chapter, and it was there they caught up with Wano’s capitol. The city is in disarray after the revered Lady Komurasaki was cut down by Kyoshiro, a swordsman hired under the shogun. The execution has been controversial to say the least, and the manga did its best to stress how dead Komurasaki really is.

“The death of a beautiful woman is a loss for the entire world,” Sanji bemoans to Trafalgar Law at one point, but the captain is too busy to pay him mind.

“Says here the funeral’s tomorrow,” Law admits.

With the people of Wano mourning Komurasaki, it isn’t hard to envision how large her funeral will be. The powerful courtesan may have been slain for defying the shogun, but her beauty and self-certain attitude made her a favorite to many. Her death came as a shock to fans as many expected Komurasaki to play a major role in the Wano arc… and she may yet.

After all, there are fans who aren’t convinced Komurasaki was actually killed. Kyoshiro might have run her through, but her death before the shogun raised eyebrows. The moment ended with a brief reference to the Kozuki clan’s symbol of rebellion, leaving many to believe Komurasaki’s death was faked. So, here is to hoping that theory plays out for the heroine so she can avoid the grave a bit longer.

So, do you think Komurasaki is still alive? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!