One Piece Reveals Oden’s Departure from Wife, Wano

One Piece is neck deep in the isolationist nation of Wano Country, placing the Straw Hat Pirates against Kaido, his Beast Pirates, and a ton of new enemies the likes of which they’ve never before encountered. Taking a brief “detour”, the recent storyline has given us a look into the past of the Grand Line, and more specifically, the past of the Daimyo of Oden Kozuki, the daimyo of Kuri. Having joined the legendary pirate of Whitebeard in exploring the world outside of his country’s walls, the most recent chapter of One Piece shows us how Oden was separated from his wife, Toki, and newborn son, Momonosuke.

Following the previous installment, Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard concluded their titanic battle by coming to an agreement that Oden would switch his role as a crew member of the latter’s gang of swashbucklers, and instead help Roger discover the mysteries of the world. With Roger revealing that he has around just a year to live, time is of the essence and Oden decides to not just accept, but also bring his wife and new born son on his new adventure across the Grand Line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joining Gol D. Roger’s crew, the Wano family unfortunately runs into a speed bump, with Toki falling ill and being forced to return to Wano as the upcoming trip would prove to be too dangerous moving forward for her. Toki will not allow Oden to stay with her, threatening to even divorce him should he not continue his journey. Dropping off his wife and son in the land of his birth, Oden presses on with Roger’s band and helps in discovering numerous “secrets of the world”, and in doing so, creating the “Laugh Tale”.

While Oden and his family are doomed to tragedy as we know, they lived life to the fullest with the time that they had and clearly were instrumental in shaping the world that we know as One Piece today. What other goals Oden accomplished during his swashbuckling days are still up in the air, though we’re crossing our fingers that more will be revealed with each passing chapter of the Wano Arc.

What did you think of Oden and Toki parting ways in this bittersweet scene? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.