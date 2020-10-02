One Piece Cliffhanger Teases the Samurai's Deaths

✖

One Piece is neck deep in the War for Wano arc, and though the Straw Hat Pirates are giving it their all against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, they aren't fighting alone as the vassals of Oden are going toe to toe with the current ruler of Wano, which may prove to be their end! With the latest installment of Eiichiro Oda's epic saga showing just how big the battle has become, it's clear that this might be one of the biggest set pieces that we've ever seen in the Shonen franchise to date!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece in Chapter 991, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

At the start of this chapter, X Drake, the undercover marine that found himself working alongside the Beast Pirates, has decided to switch sides to the Straw Hats. With another powerful swashbuckler added to their roster, Luffy and his crew certainly are getting a leg up in this battle but things might not be looking as sunny for the samurai of Wano who pledged their lives to help achieve the dreams of Oden. Though Oden is long dead, the samurai have not stopped in their venture to achieve his dream of opening up the borders of Wano, but doing so has been far more difficult than anyone could believe.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The samurai of Wano have tested their swords against Kaido, but unfortunately weren't able to deliver the killing blow against the dragon powered captain of the Beast Pirates. With One Piece seeing the gates of war flung open, the samurai are making what appears to be their final stand. Following Oden's death, the wandering ronin have been attempting to find the best way to achieve his dreams and it seems that they might be giving their lives in an attempt to put an end to the iron fist ruling their country.

While we're still a few episodes away from seeing the War for Wano brought to the anime, it will be truly amazing to see this battle royale brought to life thanks to Toei Animation.

Do you think that Oden's vassals are done for? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!