One Piece Creator Introduces Yet Another Amazon Lily Empress

One Piece has introduced a whole bunch of characters since its debut. While the Straw Hat crew reign atop the list, Luffy’s allies are nothing to laugh at. From simple crews to top-tier fighters, Luffy has tons of friends including the current ruler of Amazon Lily. And recently, the manga took time to debut the island’s leader who ruled before Boa Hancock.

The revelation came from Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece. The artist was asked about the rulers of Amazon Lily in a recent issue of SBS. It was there Oda decided to ink our first look at Empress Toritoma who ruled before Boa Hancock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is Toritoma, the former Empress of Amazon Lily prior to Boa Hancock who suffered of love sickness #OnePiece #SBS109 pic.twitter.com/I4yAvkqxem — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 1, 2024

According to Oda, Toritoma ruled Amazon Lily as Empress until her death. The woman died following a struggle with Love Sickness. In terms of succession, Toritoma took the Empress role from Shakuyaku, and the title after her death went to Boa Hancock. The latter still rules over the Kuja to this day, and she has managed to avoid any of the Love Sickness that Toritoma suffered from.

Very little is known about Toritoma, but One Piece has given us some clues about the Empress. In the past, Boa Hancock described the woman as benevolent. During her reign, Toritoma made sure to pardon Gloriosa for abandoning Amazon Lily, and her gracious rule inspired Boa Hancock.

Want to brush up on your One Piece lore? No worries! You can check out the hit series on Shonen Jump or in print right now. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about this latest One Piece update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!