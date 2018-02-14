‘One Piece’ Just Showed How Scared Big Mom’s Crew Is Of Luffy

Luffy is currently going through a tough battle with Katakuri in the mirror world in the One Piece manga, and while he seems to be getting to Katakuri’s level as he fights, it seems that his troubles won’t be close to over after his fight with Katakuri reaches the conclusion.

The Charlotte Family is hatching a plan to catch Luffy as soon as he exits the mirror world, and the family is only showing how scared they are of him by waiting for his escape with a giant army.

A few chapters ago, Oven had ordered the citizens of Whole Cake Island to smash all of their mirrors. He wants to make sure Luffy can’t escape through a mirror other than a single one he’s placing in the middle of Cacao island. Whether or not Katakuri wins the fight, Oven was going to be ready to face Luffy.

We finally see the results of this plan in Chapter 894 as the citizens question how afraid the Charlotte Family must be to have so many of its members waiting to face Luffy on Cacao island. At this point, all but Oven’s mirror have been broken and the rest of the family that had yet to be seen are gathering to fight the Straw Hats and are set to rendezvous in an hour.

Cutting back to the fight between Luffy and Katakuri, the two of them prepare to deal their final attacks with Luffy even preparing to unleash his new form, Gear Fourth Snake Man.

