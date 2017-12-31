‘One Piece’ Proves Why Brook Is Big Mom’s Nightmare

The last chapter of One Piece saw Big Mom take over the Thousand Sunny, her thinner and more fearsome visage towered over Jinbe, Brook, Nami, and Chopper while Carrot had to escape from the light of the moon before losing her sanity.

Jinbe declared that they would have to abandon the ship if it came to it, but Brook and the other Straw Hats decided to keep fighting back in Chapter 890.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big Mom’s crown of flame sets fire to the Thousand Sunny as she easily tears it apart searching for the wedding cake her son told her was on the ship, but she’s thwarted by Jinbe as he manages to briefly overpower her. But that’s not what made Big Mom squirm, however.

Angered, Big Mom uses Zeus to call down a lightning strike on Nami — who was trying to distract Zeus with tasty clouds once again — and for a brief moment it looked like she caught Nami in the strike. But it was hilariously revealed to be Brook, whose skeleton body keeps him safe from electric shocks.

Then, striking back, Brook repulses Big Mom with his patented “Let me see your panties.” Catching Big Mom by surprise, Brook manages to cut Zeus in half and briefly put a stop to Big Mom’s rampage as well. Nami takes a defeated Zeus into custody, and Big Mom continues her rampage on top of Prometheus, with an even more fiery and fearsome visage.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?” The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.