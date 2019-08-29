One Piece Uncovers A Massive Treasure Stash

One Piece is taking the world by storm in the medium of animation, pushing forward with the continuation of the Wano Country Arc and with the recent release in Japan of the franchise’s fourteenth movie, One Piece: Stampede. Though there are a ton of things to be excited about the most popular pirate franchise in the world, we must not forget that the series is still continuing in its manga format, giving a sneak peek at events to come for the anime’s future. With Zoro, Kawamatsu, and Hiyori discovering a brand new treasure, a power up seems to be fast approaching in Zoro’s future.

Luffy is still out of commission, following the attack by the Beast Pirates that infected him with a biological weapon. The Wano Country Arc however has deftly managed to jump from storyline to storyline from set of characters to set of characters, and this chapter manages to give us some new character beats for Kawamatsu and his magical fox buddy, but introduce us to a treasure stash the likes of which we have not seen. In Wano Country, what is more valuable than silver and gold when all is said and done? Why weapons and katana of course, and Zoro and company have stumbled upon the motherlode.

As Kawamatsu stumbles upon thousands of swords, that would assist in the Straw Hat Pirates managing to turn the fortune of Wano Country around by giving recruited soldiers a means of defending themselves, Hiyori speaks with Zoro and promises him a new sword called “Enma”. While Zoro’s current sword, Shusui is no slouch, Hiyori promises that the new sword will be a worthy replacement, stating that Enma has been the only sword in existence to actually manage to injure Kaido, leader of the Beast Pirates and current big villain for the Wano Arc.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.