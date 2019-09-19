One Piece Sparks the Start of Wano’s War Arc

The Wano Country arc has been burning across the story of One Piece, giving fans of both mediums some of the biggest fights and best character moments that they’ve seen to date from Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. As the manga concludes its 955th chapter, the pieces are beginning to come together for a giant war within the country’s limits, making the conclusion of the second act of this legendary arc. With the Straw Hat Pirates gaining even more strength while within the isolationist nation, fans are extremely anxious to see how this story will end!

There are so many different factions on both sides that there’s almost not enough space in this article to touch upon all of them! The Straw Hat Pirates themselves have managed to traverse the country side of Wano, preparing for the inevitable showdown with Kaido and his Beast Pirates. Luffy has “trained” by consistently punching a giant slab of steel with his recent power up, attempting to get his knuckles ready when striking the nigh impenetrable Kaido.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zoro is training in a different manner, wrapping his hands around the magical sword of Enma, the only katana to be able to actually cut Kaido. While the sword originally seemed to sap some of Zoro’s life energy when he first used it to slice a coastline in half, the Straw Hat samurai managed to control it and is ready to unleash it against the opposing forces of Wano.

Unfortunately for the heroes, they don’t know of what’s been going on behind the scenes with Kaido and his forces. A pirate alliance has begun between Kaido and Big Mom, originally fighting with one another for the “honor” of killing Luffy and his crew, but setting aside their differences to take over the world instead.

Aside from these mentioned forces, there’s also Trafalgar Law’s crew, the assembled samurai of Wano, the injured Hawkins, and so many others that are looking to be a part of the upcoming war that will see Wano Country’s forces face off against the resistance. Needless to say, “Act 3” of this saga will certainly be a big one for the future of One Piece.

What did you think of this latest chapter of One Piece? Are you ready for the War of Wano to begin? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.