One Piece Issues Correction About an Ally’s Powers

Over the years, One Piece has introduced more characters than fans can keep track of. Creator Eiichiro Oda does his best to follow all these figures, but the artist does mess up occasionally. From time to time, Oda has to step up with a correction, and it seems his latest retcon has to do with one ally’s power.

Over on Twitter, a noted fan-page Library of Ohara translated a new correction. Oda put out an official Vivre Card alteration which better defines the powers of Nekomumashi.

“Nekomamushi’s card originally listed him with no haki, which confused many, as Inuarashi was said to have Observation and Armament,” the post reads.

“It is now confirmed that it was a mistake, and that Nekomamushi does have Observation and Armament too!”

For those confused about the change, Nekomumashi is one of the series’ Minks. The feline is called the Ruler of Night and served as a vassal to the Kozuki Family. In the past, Nekomumashi has served under Whitebeard and Gold Roger given their travels with Kozuki Oden. These days, he has reunited with the Red Scabbards to free Wano from Orochi’s grasp, and Nekomumashi has doubled down on his powers. After all, anyone who can use Observation Haki deserves an award, so fans are eager to see the Mink make way to Wano’s battle for freedom.

