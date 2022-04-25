One Piece Confirms a Big Fan-Theory About Gold Roger

✖

One Piece has been around for decades, and in that time, the fandom has mastered the art of fan-theories. Creator Eiichiro Oda has seeded enough teasers into his manga to feed conspiracy theorists for years, and more threads are being connected by the day. And this week, it seems one big theory about Gold Roger was finally confirmed after years of wondering.

The truth came out when One Piece pitted Luffy against Kaido once more, and the pirates are duking it out without any cares. Having reached Gear Fifth, Luffy is stronger than ever, and Kaido is still as hardy as ever. In fact, the villain says he's confident he will win against Luffy since Devil Fruit powers don't guarantee victory.

Not surprising, but man Roger just keeps getting cooler pic.twitter.com/JekFJpO2Vr — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) April 24, 2022

After all, Roger did not have any fruit powers. Kaido confirms that much himself, and fans were quick to geek out as many suspected the Pirate King had never eaten a Devil Fruit.

Clearly, abilities can help pirates become more powerful, but they don't make a Pirate King on their own. Kaido says Haki is what determines such a victor, but fans know there is more to it than that. Roger's indomitable spirit is what made the pirate unstoppable, and Luffy has proven he shares that same heart. After all, Zunesha says they see that merit in Luffy, and there's a reason the Straw Hat captain brings hope wherever he goes.

With One Piece on the edge of a climax, all eyes are on Luffy to see how his final fight with Kaido goes. The future of Wano and the Grand Line as a whole is on the line. This means the battle has no choice but to end with a bang, and fans are certain Luffy will come out on top one way or another.

What do you think about this latest revelation? Did you subscribe to this theory before One Piece confirmed it?