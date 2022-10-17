One Piece Cliffhanger Pits Law Against Blackbeard

One Piece has kicked off the first major arc of the final saga of the series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has now pit Trafalgar Law against one of the other Emperors of the Sea, Blackbeard! When Luffy, Law, and Kid left the shores of Wano following the end of the fights on Onigashima, each of them went on a distinct path. Luffy's path ended up taking him to Dr. Vegapunk's remote island location, but it seems like one or the others has gone on a path that took them to much rougher waters.

The final saga of the series has started setting the stage for its first major arc, and while the latest chapters have been establishing how Luffy and the others are making their way through a new island, there also have been other updates as to how things are going on the rest of the seas. One of these updates from the newest chapter of the series revealed that Law's chosen path following Wano has actually put him on a direct line to a confrontation with Blackbeard as the Emperor is now making his move for the One Piece.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1063 of One Piece updates fans on Law's crew on a different stretch of the sea in the New World, and they are being attacked by Blackbeard's crew. It's revealed that each of them have acquired multiple Devil Fruit powers since we had last seen the crew in action (and thus each of their bounties have grown in that time too), and thus Blackbeard himself makes his move. Knowing that one of the three major fighters that took down Kaido and Big Mom would take this path, he now wants to take all of Law's Road Ponegliffs.

While this is not directly involving Luffy, it does raise the question of just how tough and chaotic of an opponent Blackbeard will eventually be when he and Luffy collide. Now that the Emperors are making their plays for the grand treasure, it really does feel like the series is winding up for its grand finale. It's just a matter of seeing how long and exactly how this will all take shape over the course of the manga's chapters to come.

How do you feel about Blackbeard getting into the action as One Piece's final saga continues? Do you think Law will be able to make it out of this fight alive? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!