‘One Piece’ Just Threw A Favorite Pirate Into Prison

One Piece‘s Wano arc has taken a sudden turn in the manga as Luffy began his first, abrupt battle with the Yonko, Kaido. Not only were the results of the fight surprising, but it also leads to something much more harrowing.

That’s right, Luffy’s been imprisoned again as the Wano arc enters its next big phase.

The last chapter of the series kicked-off Luffy’s big battle with Kaido after Kaido attacks the Straw Hats. Luffy landed some critical punches with his Gear Fourth form, but Kaido proved far too strong and easily overwhelmed Luffy in one move at the end of the chapter. In Chapter 924 of the series, fans see what happens after Luffy is knocked out cold.

Law was attempting to save Luffy, but he’s intercepted by Hawkins. This leaves Luffy unconscious, but breathing, and in Kaido’s mercy. Kaido claims that Luffy is still glaring at him, and thus decides to lock Luffy up in order to break his spirit. During this, Kaido learns Luffy has the Conqueror’s Haki (as simply going near the unconscious Luffy knocked out enemy pirates) but Kaido doesn’t mention what he’s going to do.

As for where Luffy is being locked up, he’s transported to a mysterious prison in Wano and is completely bandaged (keeping him from speaking) and handcuffed. He’s thrown into a cell with a familiar face too. At the end of the chapter, fans find out Luffy’s being kept in the same cell as Eustass Kid, another Supernova of the Worst Generation. He’s got a beef with Kaido too.

Luffy’s been imprisoned several times throughout the series, and was even captured during the Whole Cake Island arc, but the fun is seeing just how Luffy’s going to break out. The Wano arc ends its “Part One” here, and fans can’t wait to see where it goes next.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80-percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.