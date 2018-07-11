‘One Piece’ Reveals Nami’s New Outfit

If there is one thing One Piece fans love, it is Nami. The navigator stands as one of Monkey D. Luffy’s most trusted allies, and she has come a long way since the ‘Arlong’ arc way back when. Nowadays, Nami is stronger than ever, and she has sweet new outfit to match.

Oh, and it gives her some really solid coverage this time around.

If you are tired of Nami’s skin-baring look from the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, then you’re in for a treat. Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump kicked off a brand-new story with the ‘Reverie’ arc, and Nami is donning a new look to celebrate her entry into Wano.

Oooh new Nami outfit

As you can see above, the girl has traded in her two-piece for a one piece, pun intended. The navigator is rocking a minidress with a frilly hem and quarter-length sleeves. Embroidered with flowers, Nami looks plenty adorable with her long hair, and she pulls the outfit together with a pair of strapped heels.

So, if Sanji were ever going to blush around the orange-haired heroine, now would be the time.

As for the rest of the crew, they look very much the same. Luffy is back to his usual hungry self as the chapter sees him eating all of Sanji’s fine food. Brook is wearing his usual suit, and Sanji is dressed down for once.

Of course, these guys will be in for another wardrobe shift when they reach Wano. The crew is determined to meet up with Zoro’s squad who left for Wano sometime ago. The others have fully adapted to their assumed identities, and for people like Robin, that means donning full-on geisha gear. So, who knows…? Maybe One Piece will point Nami in that direction down the line.

Where do you rank this super-cute outfit? Does Nami pull off this look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!