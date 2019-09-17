One Piece Introduces Two All-New Legendary Swords

One Piece has been busy as of late, and the Wano Country arc isn’t about to apologize for such drama. The long-awaited story has a lot to do, and it has done lots for Roronoa Zoro since it kicked off this year. In fact, it gifted the deadly swordsman a present like none other this past week, and it was part of a bigger reveal.

Thanks to chapter 955 of One Piece, readers got to meet two new Legendary (or Great Grade) swords. Many expected such a reveal would be made given Zoro’s ties to both sword fighting and Wano. Now, two such swords have debuted, and fans are quite curious about the blades.

To start off, the swords were introduced by Wano’s secret blacksmith who has been in hiding for some time. Tenguyama Hitetsu has been protecting the swords since Kozuki Oden was killed, and he presented the blades to both Zoro and Momonosuke.

“For 20 long years, I have been waiting for the opportunity to bequeath these swords to you two. Lord Oden’s swords: Ame no Habakiri that cuts down the heavens and Enma that splits the Earth to the bottom of hell,” the man tells the pair.

“Both are held among the 21 Excellent Grade Swords along with Shusui.”

Of course, the name Shusui should be familiar to fans. The sword is one which Zoro has wielded for quite some time, but he agreed to give ownership of it back to Wano Country. It turns out the Excellent sword was stolen from the grave of Wano’s hero Ryuma, but he got another sword worthy to replace it.

These days, Zoro is now wielding the black-sheathed Enma which sucks out its users Haki to create strong strikes. As for the Ame no Habakiri, there is no word on what power it holds, but it was said the blade has the ability to cut even the heavens. Clearly, both of these swords deserve to be highly ranked alongside Shusui and the Nidai Kitetsu, but the question remains whether Zoro can master his new weapon.

