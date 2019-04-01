‘One Piece’ Teases New Weapons For Zoro

Roronoa Zoro plans to be the greatest swordsman to show up in One Piece, but he has a way to go. With the Straw Hat crew backing him, the pirate has all he needs to see his goal through, but there are a few things he could acquire which might help.

You know, like, an expanded armory. It’s about time Zoro got some new toys to play with, and it sounds like the pirate might get some soon.

Recently, One Piece set out on its ‘Wano’ arc, and it was there fans caught up with Zoro. The hero lost his beloved Shusui blade to a rogue samurai in Wano, and Zoro wants it back. As you can guess, the other pirate is not too pleased with the challenge, but Zoro takes it in stride.

“This is a stroke of luck. I think your weapon collection is going to a new home,” Zoro tells the other samurai before heading into battle.

The yet-named opponent hails from Wano, and he seems to have a vast knowledge of the country’s iconic weapons. He was quick to notice Shusui as one of the 21 Legendary Swords and connect it to the samurai Ryuma. Given Zoro’s outsider status, the mystery samurai wasn’t keen to let the Straw Hat keep the blade, but Zoro will do whatever it takes to get his prized sword back. And, if he plays his cards right, he might take home some weapons from this samurai to lend to Wano’s growing rebellion.

So, do you think Zoro needs some more swords? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

