One Piece Cliffhanger Debuts a Second Nika User

One Piece never backs down from a challenge, and we've seen the manga challenge readers with cliffhangers time and again. These days, creator Eiichiro Oda is working overtime to surprise fans as his manga works through its final saga. The Straw Hat crew has been busy with its visit to Egghead Island, and at the end of chapter 1118, fans were treated to a very shocking introduction.

After all, there is another Nika user on the loose. The stunning reveal comes courtesy of Kuma's daughter, so it seems Jewelry Bonney's Devil Fruit is more powerful than we knew.

The whole thing came to light when One Piece followed the Straw Hats as they fled Egghead Island with the giants of Elbaf. It doesn't take long for the group to draw the ire of the Five Elders. When the group sets their sights on Luffy's nakama, the pirate transforms into Gear Fifth, and he urges Bonney to do the same.

(Photo: First look at Jewelry Bonney's Nika form - Shueisha)

"Let's go! You want to beat those guys up, don't you? I don't know how your powers work, but you can do it," Luffy explains.

It doesn't take long for Bonney to take the hint as she uses the Toshi Toshi no Mi to transform herself. But rather than messing with her age, Bonney unlocks the ability to transform into a whole new form. It turns out the Toshi Toshi no Mi can alter its user's race or Devil Fruit form. As such, Bonney is able to tap into Gear Fifth by imagining a version of herself as Nika, the Sun God.

Of course, we will have to see how Bonney's tenure as Nika goes. One Piece closes chapter 1118 before the pirate can head into battle with Luffy on hand. Still, the heroine is rocking some insane powers thanks to her Toshi Toshi no Mi transformation, and it is high time Bonney got payback for her father's tragic fate.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, you can brush up on the manga easily enough. The manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

