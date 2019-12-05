One Piece Cliffhanger Teases a Visit from Gold Roger

It isn’t everyday you attract the attention of a veritable pirate king. While the Straw Hat’s captain strives to nab the title, Gold Roger keeps the name even in death. One Piece has teased the great mystery of Roger for years, but there is more to the pirate than meets the eye. And as it turns out, he has a big interest in a certain samurai.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Oden. The daimyo of Wano has yet to become the full-on shogun in this flashback, but fans do not mind. They have learned plenty about Oden in the last few weeks, and they were surprised when Gold showed his interest in the man.

The chapter ends with Oden meeting with the Whitebeard crew upon land after being hazed. The character managed to hold on to the crew’s ships for days before dropping off to save a girl, but his noble act got him a ticket to ride. Now, Roger wants to know about his rival’s new crew member… even if it annoys lil’ Shanks.

“Yet another article about Whitebeard when we’re raising all the ruckus over here!! It says they’ve got a new samurai from Wano and he’s a real wild man,” Buggy tells Roger as he reads from a newspaper.

“A samurai from a closed-off nation!! I’d like to meet this fellow,” Roger replies.

As fans know, Roger and Oden end up being quite close. When the Daimyo made it out to the Grand Line with Whitebeard, it is Roger who helped take down the Rocks Pirates. So if there is one introduction fans are eager to see, it is this one!

