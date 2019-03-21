‘One Piece’ Reveals Gruesome Execution Method

One Piece tends to shy away from executions, but that doesn’t mean the series isn’t prepared for them. From Gol D. Roger to Ace, a slew of pirates have come under threat of execution, and it turns out a rather nasty tool was created to take out Monkey D. Luffy.

Recently, the franchise put out a new chapter, and it was there One Piece fans met up with Luffy. The pirate has been jailed for some time in Wano, and his punishment is being taken to a new level with an execution collar.

The terrifying device was revealed by none other than Queen, a righthand man to Kaido from the Beasts Pirates. The round baddie has decided to take out Luffy alongside a second prisoner named Hyogoro.

“We’ve got ourselves some fools to execute,” Queen cheers before his crew.

“Now, those collars around your necks? Imagine this stone pillar is you,” Queen says, putting one of the devices around the pole. “If you leave the sumo ring with this on, the claws on the inside will deploy and slice your head right off your neck!”

Of course, it doesn’t take long for Luffy to freak out over the ring as he compares it to those used by the Celestial Dragons. The pirate is none to happy about being toyed with, but Queen does give the man a chance to survive. The over-powered pirate says Luffy will live if he manages to take down himself and his Beasts Pirates team before being knocked out of a sumo wrestling ring. Now, it will fall to Luffy to save himself and his elderly ally, so Queen better watch out.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

