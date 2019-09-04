One Piece Reveals the History Behind a Legendary Sword

Zoro has had a rough time of late, but One Piece isn’t going to string the fighter along for too long. The hero is in Wano looking to free the country from its tyrant leader, but Zoro needs his weapons back to do so. These days, Zoro is down a sword after Shusui was stolen from him, but he has been offered another sword in its place.

And now? Well, it turns out Zoro is considering the big offer after he learned the history behind the sword Enma which Hiyori offered to him.

This week, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans got an important lesson. It opened with Hiyori giving Zoro insight into the history of Enma, the sword she has offered the fighter which belonged to her late father Oden years ago.

“My father Kazuki Oden was a swordsman who wielded two full-size swords. On the day before his execution, he entrusted one of his swords to my brother and one to me. My brother was given Ame-no-Habakiri and I was given Enma,” Hiyori shared.

“Both are katana of very fine make forged by two famed bladesmiths of Wano.”

In a previous chapter, Hiyori told Zoro that Enma is the only sword created to ever cut Kaido. This legacy speaks volumes as the Yonko is rumored to be untouchable by most. The only people who could fight on level with the Beast are other Yonko like Big Mom, but Monkey D. Luffy has been training his Haki to help him land a substantial punch. Now, Zoro might be able to draw blood from the pirate should he wield this sword, and the swordsman seems poised to accept the offer.

