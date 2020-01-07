Eiichiro Oda Reveals Gold Roger’s Reaction to the One Piece Treasure

If you are familiar with One Piece, you will know who Gold Roger is. The pirate is the top to sail the Grand Line, and he earned a hefty title doing so. Known as the King of the Pirates, Roger has become a Man of Myth for so many, and guys like Luffy will stop at nothing to find his treasure.

But if you really wanted to get them off the chase, there is something you can do. Not long ago, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans saw Roger’s reaction to the treasure that made him so famous… and it was rather unexpected.

Thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump, One Piece updated fans with a new chapter this week. It was there readers watched as Roger and his crew found their way to the final island of the Grand Line. The long journey left Roger more excited than ever, but the flashback confused everyone when the King of the Pirates began to laugh.

“On that day, we learned the entire truth of the world. What the 100-year void is, what the people of the D are, what the ancient weapons are. In the past, Wano was open to the world. And in the face of that vast treasure, which was very real indeed, Roger just laughed,” the narrator shared.

The chapter’s final spread is sure to go down as an iconic one in manga’s history, and it is no surprise why. The captain was only able to laugh at the treasure, leaving Roger with tears in his eyes. Now, One Piece fans can only imagine how Luffy will react to the One Piece and whether he’ll find it as funny as Roger.

What do you make of this surprising reaction…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

