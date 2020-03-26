One Piece Just Gave the Wano Rebels the Boost They Needed

The vassals of Oden have found themselves in a serious pinch as they were betrayed by one of their own and outnumbered to an insane degree, but luckily for them, help has arrived in the form of some of the biggest and most powerful swashbucklers sailing the Grand Line! With the flashback tale of Oden giving us a better idea of this legendary ronin’s early life, we also got a better look into the country of Wano and how it came to be an isolated nation filled with danger around every corner. Now, the war for Wano has begun!

Warning! If you haven’t had the chance to read Chapter 975 of One Piece’s latest heart pounding arc, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some spoiler territory!

The Straw Hat Pirates have arrived to assist the vassals of Oden in their time of need, and they’re not alone! Alongside Luffy and his crew, a number of members of the Worst Generation have also hit the scene in the forms of Eustass Kid of the Kid Pirates and Trafalgar Law of the Heart Pirates. With each of these captains almost immediately letting out their ultimate attacks, the Beast Pirates get more than they expected as they are assaulted from all sides!

In the previous installment, the rebels of Wano found themselves betrayed by Kanjuro, the kabuki aesthetic warrior, who revealed that he was in fact a part of the Kurozumi family. For those who have been following along with the Wano Country Arc, you know that the Kurozumi clan’s most infamous member is Orochi, the current shogun of Wano who is attempting to get his revenge on the country that caused the destruction of his family and their name. With his plan well under way and Oden killed as a result, Wano Country has been under the tiny shogun’s thrall for some time but it seems as if things will change!

The War for Wano has officially begun, with so many characters adding their strength and skill to the battle on both sides. With the Straw Hat Pirates finally reunited under one banner once again and the Wano rebellion stronger than ever, this is sure to be one of the biggest battles of the franchise’s history!

