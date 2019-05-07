One Piece Teases A Popular Ally’s Final Wish

One Piece is a sucker for emotional goodbyes, and it knows how to hit fans hard with such blows. In the past, several fan-favorite characters passed away after an angsty farewell, and it seems the manga is ready to do so once more.

Recently, One Piece put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans learned one ally’s true identity. It turns out Tonoyasu wasn’t the simple peasant fans had expected; The man was a former Daimyo thought dead by Orochi for supporting Oden, but that was not the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans know, Tonoyasu lived amongst the poor, and he gave food to those in need. Now, the old man have been captured and placed in a crucifix for excution. But before he goes, the man says he has three final wishes to see out.

“First, I have to things for which I need to apologize to you all! And one thing I wish to say to that fool, Orochi,” Yasu says from his place on the crucifix.

“Once I have made my peace, I intend to go into the great beyond laughing!!!”

With Yasu poised to be executed, things are not looking good for the former Daimyo. The leader was ousted from his position when Orochi took over Wano decades ago and murdered Oden Kozuki along the way. Now, the corrupt leader has zero plans to let the sympathizer go, but the people are not ready to see Yasu go. Unless a miracle occurs, these wishes really may be Yasu’s last, and fans are already preparing themselves for how they’ll react should the smiley man really bite the dust.

