‘One Piece’ Reveals How SPOILER Survived

One Piece has become really good at crafting survival stories, and it turns out another intricate one has been laid out for fans. After all, audiences just learned a certain someone’s sister is alive, and they know how he pulled it off.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned all about how Hiyori survived. Once thought dead, the daughter of Oden Kozuki revealed she has been living in Wano under the name Komurasaki this whole time.

Oh, and as for how she lived? She told Roronoa Zoro one of her father’s aides helped her escape Orochi’s wrath.

“Twenty years ago, I was as young as she is now, but I’ll never forget what happened that terrible day,” she began.

“Before my eyes, my brother and the others simply vanished among the roaring flames. It was the same day that I lost my father Oden as well as my mother.”

Continuing, Hiyori said she lost her will to live when she saw her family fall to pieces, but a family friend ensured she survived the Kozuki massacre.

“In a single day, I had lost everything… I had totally lost the will to go on,” the woman admitted. “But one of my father’s vassals, Kawamatsu the Kappa, patiently supported and card for me. He raised me from childhood.”

Now, it turns out Hiyori is ready to make her birth name known and reunite with her brother Momonosuke. The girl might be older now, but she has become hardened enough to withstand the fury of both Kaido and Orochi. So, fans are expecting plenty from this heroine as the War for Wano comes into play.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997.

