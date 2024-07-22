One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up the Series’ Biggest Treasure Hunt

One Piece has reached the climax of the Egghead Arc, and the final moments of the manga’s newest chapter has officially kicked off the hunt for the One Piece itself! The Egghead Arc was initially announced to be the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise overall. This has been made especially clear through its events as not only have big secrets been revealed about the history of the One Piece world, but fans have gotten to see some major players making their moves towards the One Piece for the first real time in the series.

It’s only been getting more intense with the latest chapters of the manga, and even more so as Luffy and the Straw Hats are trying to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s former future island laboratory while the Five Elders try to wipe them out. But as the manga continues building towards what could be coming next, it’s now made a huge move towards the future as the cliffhanger from the newest chapter teases all the key figures that will be directly involved with the final hunt for the One Piece treasure before it all ends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cliffhanger page for One Piece Chapter 1121

Who Is After the One Piece?

One Piece Chapter 1121 ends Dr. Vegapunk’s message to the world with a few words of hope. The scientist reveals that those closest to the truth are actually the ones who have been inspired by Gol D. Roger, and that whoever ends up with the truth itself may not be someone that Joyboy was hoping to pass it all down to. Teasing that the fate of the world rests with the one who finds and claims the One Piece, the final pages of the chapter itself actually queue up some of the big players who will be vying for the treasure.

Not only are the Four Emperors in play, but Marines such as Sakazuki and Koby, revolutionaries like Dragon and Sabo, Saint Figarland Garling of the Holy Knights, Kuzan, King Imu, and a mysterious swordsman not revealed just yet. Each of these key players will likely collide in the future in many more massive fights to come, but it’s only a matter of time before the series actually reveals how the final chase for the One Piece treasure plays out as the manga finally comes to an end in the coming years.