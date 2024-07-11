One Piece Editor Promises a Twist Ending for Egghead Arc

Once the Wano Arc came to a close, many One Piece fans wondered how Eiichiro Oda would manage to up the stakes when it came to the Straw Hat Pirates’ final saga. Luckily, the mangaka has been able to exceed expectations with the Egghead Arc. Coming face to face with the elusive Dr. Vegapunk, Luffy and his crew have already learned some stunning revelations about the Grand Line in their short visit to Future Island. In a new interview, one of the biggest editors of One Piece’s manga took the chance to hint at a major twist that is looking to shake the world of the Straw Hats in the Egghead Arc finale.

In the anime, the Straw Hat Pirates have already fought against Rob Lucci and his fellow government agents once they hit Future Island, but the battles of the manga have exceeded expectations. For the first time, the Five Elders hit the field and without revealing much in the way of spoiler territory, they present a challenge that Luffy and his fellow pirates have never faced before. As the mysterious Imu waits in the shadows, ruling above the Elders, there are still plenty of questions that remain unanswered when it comes to the Grand Line.

What Lies in Wait on Future Island?

In the past, current One Piece editor, Kaito Anayama, has revealed that Eiichiro Oda revealed to him just what the legendary One Piece was. In continuing his editorial duties, Anayama confirmed that there is still at least one mind-blowing moment left on Egghead Island, “It’s been stated that Egghead would conclude with a major incident. However, there is still one more big twist to it. I won’t say anything else or they’ll erase me lol”

While the anime is still going strong past eleven hundred episodes, Wit Studio and Netflix are working on a reboot of the series titled “The One Piece”. While the reboot has yet to reveal a release date, the streaming service and the production house are hoping to bring a new generation into the adventures of Luffy and company by adding some wild new animation to the earlier stories. However you look at it, it’s a great time to be a One Piece fan.

Want to see what the big twist of Egghead’s finale turns out to be? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Grand Line.

Via New World Artur