One Piece Cover Art Highlights the Straw Hats' Egghead Arc Makeovers

One Piece's manga series is now in the middle of a hiatus as Eiichiro Oda recovers from a much needed surgery, but the cover art from the newest volume of the manga hitting shelves in Japan is highlighting how much Luffy and the Straw Hats have changed since the start of the Egghead arc! The Final Saga of One Piece's long running manga series is now in full swing as the first major arc has started answering some of the biggest questions fans have been asking for years. And it all kicked off with the full reveal of the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk at last.

Luffy and the Straw Hats' first major island location after the events of the Wano Country Arc brought them to Dr. Vegapunk's secret laboratory on Egghead Island, and the chapters that have kicked things off have started to reveal how much the World Government has changed their arsenal since the Straw Hats were isolated on Wano. But before all of that, the Straw Hats got some fun new makeovers, and now we can finally see these Egghead makeovers in full color thanks to the cover art for One Piece Volume 106. Check it out below:

One Piece: What Happens in the Egghead Arc?

Serving as the opening salvo for One Piece's Final Saga overall, the Egghead Arc has opened up the rest of the seas big time after all of the years spent watching Luffy and the Straw Hats fighting across Wano Country. Not only has it been exploring the Straw Hats' as they make their way through Vegapunk's laboratory, but fans have also gotten some much needed updates on Law, Kid, Shanks, Blackbeard and more as each of the crews are now making their way towards the One Piece itself at last.

One Piece is now in the midst of a lengthy hiatus this Summer following series creator Eiichiro Oda undertaking a much needed surgery, and the latest chapters have been filling in the gaps of everything that really went down during the Reverie before the Wano Country arc's climax. These reveals have only started to raise more questions for what could be coming next before One Piece comes to an end, and you can catch up with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

