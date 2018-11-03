‘One Piece’ Kicks Off its First Luffy v Kaido Battle

One Piece‘s Wano arc has kicked up another notch at a much faster pace than fans had expected. Now that Kaido has been officially unveiled in a powerful new form, fans were think they’d have to wait a bit before he and Luffy officially traded blows.

But in the latest chapter, Luffy bucked a lot of trends and immediately launched a fierce punch against an incoming dragon Kaido.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After discovering that Kaido can transform into a dragon, things pick up pretty quickly as Kaido is now aware that Luffy and the Straw Hats have made it to Wano. He’s got a beef with Luffy as he’s been slowly taking apart his enterprise. Luffy runs straight to where Kaido appears as the rest of the Straw Hats remain hiding at the Oden Castle’s ruins.

Hawkins then lies to Kaido, assuming the Straw Hats were hiding in the ruins (little does he realize how right he is) thinking destroying the ruins would be worth the lie anyway. When Kaido blasts away the Oden Castle with ease, Luffy is enraged and as he is want to do, Luffy immediately jumps into action against the fearsome Yonko.

Luffy jumps high above Kaido’s dragon form and fires off a huge Elephant Gun right onto Kaido’s head. The chapter ends as the Kaido is brought down to the ground with this fierce punch. Luffy often fights the main antagonist of each arc after a bit of time, so to see things progressing so quickly is a big deal.

Kaido not only presents a much bigger threat than enemies in the past, as briefly demonstrated by how easily he annihilates the castle ruins, and it seems that the only way to truly fight back against him is to get aggressive quickly. It’s going to take a much different strategy against such a fierce foe.

