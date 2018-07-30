‘One Piece’ Introduces A Brand-New Legendary Sword

If there is one thing One Piece has a lot of, it is swords. Roronora Zoro is not the series’ singular swordsmen, so there are lots of blades cutting up the series. Still, some of those swords are better than others, and a special one just debuted in the manga.

So, if Monkey D. Luffy knows what is good, he will let Zoro know about the find ASAP.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump released the latest chapter of One Piece, and the update followed Luffy on his latest excursion. At long last, the pirate just landed on Wano, and his arrival has since led him to take a young girl to get medical treatment. However, before the hero could leave, he wound up taking a weapon from O-Tama’s master.

“I’m going to borrow this sword,” Luffy tells the older man, saying it will help him blend in with the samurai around.

As it turns out, the sword Luffy swiped is a well-known one.

“You shouldn’t touch that sword so carelessly! It was made by my ancestor Kotetsu. It’s a world-renowned sword! It’s one of the 21 Great Grade Swords,” the master yells. “Its name is Nidai Kitetsu!!”

Of course, fans have met a few of these swords in the past. Of the Great Swords, Zoro wields two as it with Wado Ichimonji and Shusui. Now, Luffy has Nidai Kitetsu in his possession, and the latest chapter left with the captain reuniting with Zoro. It is just a matter of time before the swordsman gets his hand on Luffy’s weapon, and fans will get to see what the cursed sword is really capable of.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.