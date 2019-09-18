One Piece Makes Startling Reveal About Zoro’s Swords

One Piece is getting close to one of its biggest wars to date. The manga is deep into the Wano Country arc, and it has revealed all sorts of information. For one, Roronoa Zoro has a brand-new sword to wield, but that is not all. As it would turn out, a few big secrets were revealed about his current armory, and they left fans plenty surprised.

For those who have kept up with One Piece, you will known a former sword of Zoro’s has quite the past. The fighter ended up on Wano with the blade Shusui in tow, but he gave it up after listening to the pleas of some friends. The sword came from Ryuma, one of the greatest leaders of Wano to date. However, its removal from Wano was seen as a tragedy, and Zoro chose to give the sword back.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, fans met up with Zoro after he was gifted a new blade. The hero was bequeathed Enma, one of the two swords which Kozuki Oden used during his prime. He found out the hard way that Enma has some gnarly powers, and the blacksmith of Wano was quick to follow up with some more secrets before chapter 955 closed.

“You already wield Kitetsu III. That is one of mine. It works much like a cursed blade does. The weak cannot control it,” the man revealed before dropping a bombshell about Zoro’s other sword.

“The most likely reason is feel familiar to you must be some twist of fate. You see, that white blade Wada Ichimonji and Enma were both crafted by the same man! The blacksmith Shimotsuki Kozaburo,” he explained. “He broke the laws and left this land over 50 years ago.”

Of course, these revelations got fans buzzing for more than one reason. To start, Zoro has met the creator of the Kitetsu III, and he knows Enma is the sister sword to his favorite Wada Ichimonji blade. He also knows one of the finest blacksmiths from Wano escaped the country decades ago which has prompted chatter of Zoro have perhaps met the man in the past. Now, readers can only hope One Piece answers the question before long and lets the swordsman gain full mastery of his new weapon.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.