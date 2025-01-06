One Piece: Legendary Anime Director Hints at New Movie

Megumi Ishitani, the director of One Piece‘s latest hit special, One Piece Fan Letter, and some of the series’ highest-rated episodes of all time, just revealed she wants her next project to be a movie, and fans are already on board with the idea. Having made a name for herself during One Piece‘s Wano Arc, Ishitani recently blew fans and critics away with One Piece Fan Letter, and a new interview reveals she aims to direct a movie next instead of episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview posted on X by a user named zuorinandang, Megumi Ishitani, alongside One Piece Fan Letter‘s storyboard artist Keisuke Mori and scriptwriter Momoka Toyoda, were asked about their goals for the future. In the interview, Ishitani expressed a strong desire to direct a full-length work, such as a film, if given the opportunity. Ishitani’s complete response to Newtype reads: “I don’t think about the future, but I always treat the work I’m doing now as my last. However, if there is still a chance, I am very interested in making a theatrical version.” Ishitani adds, “Although I have always thought about participating in the production work related to the theatrical version, I have never had the opportunity. I want to try to make a full-length work.”

Megumi Ishitani Could Hopefully Direct One Piece‘s Next Feature Film

Though a fairly recent addition to One Piece‘s staff at Toei, Megumi Ishitani’s work, though limited, speaks for itself and fans could not be more excited at the prospect of having her direct One Piece‘s next movie. Though known largely for her work on One Piece, Ishitani also made waves with Dragon Ball Super‘s final episode back in 2018 before being brought on for One Piece‘s Wano Arc in 2021.

Ishitani’s touch on any animated work is almost instantly recognizable with her use of striking color palettes and unconventional yet incredibly immersive compositions and perspectives. Ishitani’s attention to the smallest of details and meticulously detailed storyboards are also well-known and make for some of the most fluid and enchanting animated sequences if not the most visually distinct.

Besides Fan Letter, Ishitani has directed three of One Piece‘s episodes so far, with each being highly rated and a clear cut above the rest of the series. These include episode 957, which famously re-introduced the Seven Warlords in an unforgettable cinematic sequence, episode 982, which brought Queen’s Onigashima concert to life in a unique music-video style segment unlike anything else in all of One Piece, and of course, episode 1015, which adapts Yamato’s flashback and brilliantly highlights the parallels between Luffy and Roger through one of One Piece‘s most stunning anime-original scenes.

While Toei has yet to officially announce One Piece‘s next movie, it has been well over two years since Film: Red was released, making a new One Piece film long overdue. Fortunately, Toei’s latest financial report does reveal that the studio plans to release two new movies in 2025, and one of these could very well be the next One Piece film. That said, given the record-breaking success of Film: Red and the high expectations set by Fan Letter, only a film directed by Ishitani could hope to reach the same heights.

Interestingly, the recent interview that surfaced online reveals that Mori, who has animated not only the epic battle between Gear Five Luffy and Kaido in Episode 1072 but also the Egghead Arc’s stellar new opening, “UUUUUS!”, is just as interested as Ishitani in working on a full-length film. Mori’s response on the subject of his future goals reads: “I also want to make a theatrical version, and I also want to become a better original animator.”

Fans already seem to be on board with the idea of giving Ishitani as much time and resources needed to make her goal a reality, and with Keisuke Mori on board as well, One Piece‘s next theatrical release is sure to be a masterpiece. Ishitani and Mori have proven to be the animation dream team and hopefully, the positive reception of Fan Letter urges Toei to give Ishitani, Mori, and Toyoda the opportunity to take charge of the next One Piece movie.

Source: zuorinandang on X.