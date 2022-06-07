One Piece Fans are Buzzing Over Momonosuke's New Look

One Piece has finally unleashed Momonosuke Kozuki's fully adult form with the newest chapter of the series, and fans are absolutely buzzing over the reveal. The long running Wano Country arc is finally coming to an end after years worth of build up, and it's been quite a long journey for the samurai at the center of it all. When fans were first introduced to Momonosuke ahead of the Zou arc and during Punk Hazard, he was a far different character that fans now see as the Wano Country arc comes to an end and the closed off island prepares for its future.

Chapter 1051 of One Piece begins the fallout of all the intense fights that fans have experienced across Onigashima for the last few years, and it's now time for recovery for the fighters and the Wano Country as a whole. The catharsis begins with the crowing of their next Shogun as Momonosuke revealed his new adult self (who had been aged up 20 years from Shinobu's power in the series' chapters last Summer), and declared he will be guiding the country into a bright future just like his father once did.

Naturally it's a big reveal and full circle moment for the character fans have been seeing in action for a while, and fans are absolutely buzzing over the moment.