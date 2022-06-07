One Piece Fans are Buzzing Over Momonosuke's New Look
One Piece has finally unleashed Momonosuke Kozuki's fully adult form with the newest chapter of the series, and fans are absolutely buzzing over the reveal. The long running Wano Country arc is finally coming to an end after years worth of build up, and it's been quite a long journey for the samurai at the center of it all. When fans were first introduced to Momonosuke ahead of the Zou arc and during Punk Hazard, he was a far different character that fans now see as the Wano Country arc comes to an end and the closed off island prepares for its future.
Chapter 1051 of One Piece begins the fallout of all the intense fights that fans have experienced across Onigashima for the last few years, and it's now time for recovery for the fighters and the Wano Country as a whole. The catharsis begins with the crowing of their next Shogun as Momonosuke revealed his new adult self (who had been aged up 20 years from Shinobu's power in the series' chapters last Summer), and declared he will be guiding the country into a bright future just like his father once did.
#ONEPIECE1051 #OnePieceSpoilers #OPSpoilers— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) June 5, 2022
MOMONOSUKE AS AN ADULT! BABY BOY ALL GROWN UP 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zwhhu5nul7
Naturally it's a big reveal and full circle moment for the character fans have been seeing in action for a while, and fans are absolutely buzzing over the moment. Read on to see what fans are saying about Momonosuke's new look, and let us know all of your thoughts about it! What do you think of his new adult self? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Like Father Like Son
Father and son pic.twitter.com/0Pwyco1wWH— Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 5, 2022
Easily the Best!
#ONEPIECE1051— Nickeem Boyce (@nickeem_boyce) June 2, 2022
Momonosuke is him‼️🔥
Easily the best written post timeskip character pic.twitter.com/X8K2ntXDvm
Now We Just Need Him in the Anime!
#ONEPIECE1051 Kozuki Momonosuke colors in Anime Style
#ワンピース #حرق_ون_بيس #今週のワンピ pic.twitter.com/kADxPeoPah— PANDAMAN | ONE PIECE アマノムーン ルフィ (@Amanomoon_) June 5, 2022
Inspiring Great Art Already!
The new Shogun of Wano Country— Majkan (@majkanart) June 6, 2022
Kozuki Momonosuke #ONEPIECE1051 #fanart pic.twitter.com/h1PblHhagt
He's Come a Long Way!
The kid sure came a long way! #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1051 #Momonosuke #Wano #Oden pic.twitter.com/TjY1mczBm3— Wilfrerdo Rosario (@WilTito) June 5, 2022
Phenomenal Chapter!
truly a phenomenal chapter! stand strong, Momonosuke #ONEPIECE1051 pic.twitter.com/qjBSkh9Vxw— alex (@yamatoacepower) June 5, 2022
What Could've Been...
Momonosuke looks cool and all, but I honestly I was kinda hoping he'd look like this, lol #onepiece #spoiler pic.twitter.com/t4RnPQgDPm— STUPIDDEAD💀SKULLHEAD (@MikeLuckas) June 6, 2022
Nothing Short of Amazing!
Momonosuke’s growth has been nothing short of amazing, easily the best written side character in post ts #ONEPIECE1051 pic.twitter.com/yhCspuAxxZ— Louay (@WANJIDBEST) June 2, 2022
They Grow Up So Fast!
LOOK AT OUR FUCKING BOY STANDING TALL AND PROUD THEY GROW UP SO FAST 😭😭😭#OnePiece1051 pic.twitter.com/OrvKRecN1M— 🎉 Jasser 🎉 (@Jabulkheir) June 2, 2022
No One Does it Like Oda!
#OnePiece1051— H Lone (@HLONE303) June 2, 2022
Momonosuke has got one of the best character designs in the entire series. Sooo much better than all the fanarts I’ve seen. No one does it like Oda, the goat. pic.twitter.com/DFui5tBpxl