One Piece Preview Teases Nami’s Solo Struggle

One Piece is teasing Nami’s solo struggle with the preview for the anime’s next episode! The march toward Episode 1000 continues with the latest episode of the series, and now it’s only a couple of weeks before the massive milestone premiere. It’s a great time for this milestone to take place as well as the raid on Onigashima has officially kicked off a full war between Luffy and the samurai rebel forces and Kaido and Big Mom’s pirate alliance. As the anime has shown, however, it’s all gotten off to quite the messy start.

The various Straw Hat pirates have scattered throughout the Skull Dome as they had attempted to sneak their way into Kaido’s forces undetected, but now that the fighting has fully broken out, they are now in the midst of an even wilder chaos than expected. It’s been especially tough for Nami as she has been made a major target of Big Mom after getting away from the Whole Cake Island fiasco and stealing Zeus in the process. As the next episode preview teases, she’ll be at the focus of the fight again. Check out the preview below as released by Toei Animation:

Episode 998 of the series is titled “Zeus’ Treason?! The Cornered Nami!” and as the title suggests, it’s going to get a lot worse for Nami before it gets better. The newest episode of the series saw how Nami and Carrot were able to escape from Big Mom’s clutches by taking out her helpers, but it’s very clear that Big Mom is definitely gunning for Nami as revenge for Nami stealing Zeus away. But as the preview further teases, Nami stealing Zeus away just might end up being what helps her at the end of the day.

She had fought to steal Zeus back right from under Big Mom’s nose (and hilariously threatened the cloud with a smile on her face), and after all that she’s not going to give up her ally so willingly. As we have seen in the past, Nami can come up with all sorts of tricks when push comes to shove, and as the series gets ready for Episode 1000, Nami has some roadblocks she needs to take care of before reuniting with her crew.

What do you think of the preview for One Piece's next episode? How are you liking the build up to Episode 998?