One Piece Reveals Onigashima at Last

Throughout the entirety of One Piece's Wano Country arc so far, the shadow of Onigashima has been lording over Luffy and the rebel forces. Serving as Kaido's home base in the region, we've only seen the skull outline of the island itself with brief visits or mentions of the island. But now that the third act of the arc has reached its climax, Luffy and the rebel forces have stormed their way onto the island while Shogun Orochi, Kaido and the others are busy partying the night away. This means we get our first real look at Onigashima in full.

The previous chapter of the series saw the Straw Hats easily tear through the front gate and guards at the island, and 978 has the rebels make their way into the island. As expected, it's much more lavish than the rest of the region as it's been stealing away all of the food and other nutrients from the rest of the country.

Not only is it an impressive sight, Kaido and his forces are seemingly unaware that the rebels were poised to attack. Shogun Orochi believed himself to be victories in squashing their ambush thanks to information he received from the traitor Kanjuro, but as of the latest chapter it's revealed that Kanjuro has yet to deliver the message that the rebel forces survived.

Which means there's a chance that their attack on Kaido and the others can still be a surprise, but there's still just as much of a chance that things can go poorly as Kanjuro can pop up at the last minute. It's going to be a packed battle as all of the enemies and allies are going to be gathered in this single location, and it indeed looks large enough to do so. As a setting for the final battle of this eventful arc, we're going to be seeing a ton of Onigashima over the next few months.

What did you think of this full reveal for Wano Country's Onigashima? Was it worth all of the build up or was something missing? Are you ready for the final battle of the Wano Country arc to finally kick in? How do you think the fight between Luffy and Kaido will go this time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

