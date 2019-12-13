One Piece Preview of Nami’s Upcoming Novel Surfaces

With One Piece neck deep in samurai and ninja in the world of Wano in both the anime and the manga, the franchise isn’t slowing down by any means when it comes to ancillary stories being released through other mediums. With a huge cast of characters sailing the Grand Line, the Straw Hat Pirates have managed to carve out a name for themselves under the leadership of Monkey D. Luffy. However, a crew is only as good as its individual members and one of the earliest members, Nami, will be getting her own novel that documents a unique story for the “cat burglar” of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Twitter User NewWorldArtur shared the upcoming cover for the Nami novel that will follow a series of novels that were released which followed Luffy’s brother, Ace, as he attempted to make a name for himself by travelling with his crew across the waters of the Grand Line before his tragic demise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teaser of the artwork for the upcoming Nami novel pic.twitter.com/7FuQZpE8Ay — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 4, 2019

Nami was the second member to join the Straw Hat Pirates, being one of the first characters to meet Luffy and decide to assist him in his journey of becoming the king of the pirates. While she originally joined Monkey and company in a bid to rob them blind, she eventually had a change of heart and travels alongside them in order to achieve her dream of mapping the world over, revealing its secrets.

The country of Wano is of course a great place for Nami to attempt to achieve this dream as the country has always held a level of secrecy in the world based on its isolationist tendencies, though the dangers of said nation are currently causing both her and the Straw Hat Pirates some serious difficulties in the most recent arc.

What do you think of the upcoming One Piece side story focusing on Nami? What other One Piece characters would you like to see get their own novels in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.