Netflix’s One Piece May Be Closer to Production Than Expected

Netflix is prepping fans for the arrival of the live-action adaptation of one of the biggest anime franchises this week with its take on the world of Cowboy Bebop, but the streaming service isn’t stopping with the bounty hunters of the Bebop as it is set to bring to life the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam, Yu Yu Hakusho, Avatar The Last Airbender, and One Piece in its future. With the latter revealing the cast that will be portraying the Straw Hats in the future, a fan of the franchise has noted that production of the series might be happening quite soon.

One of the biggest finds that fans of One Piece had discovered when it comes to the creation of the live-action series was the “Going Merry”, which is the first ship that Luffy and his crew hop aboard in order to make the captain of the Straw Hats the next king of the pirates. Spotted in Cape Town earlier this year, the apparent ship seemingly took inspiration from the original design present in the anime franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, proving that Netflix might be sticking close to the source material, at least when it comes to the aesthetic.

Twitter User Piece_Live noted that the stars of the series, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson, and Inaki Godoy are all currently in South Africa, which is where the live-action version of the Going Merry was spotted and filming for the live-action adaptation might be taking place:

https://twitter.com/piece_live/status/1461321899003322372

Recently, the star of Avatar The Last Airbender, Kiawentiio, who will be portraying Katara recently shared an image of herself on set for her live-action adaptation, showing that Netflix isn’t afraid to juggle a number of different projects, especially when it comes to their world of anime adaptations. With the Shonen creator Eiichiro Oda on board with the project as an Executive Producer, fans are excited to see how the actors behind the Straw Hat Pirates will be bringing the swashbucklers to life.

