One Piece Star Inaki Godoy Shows Off Piano Skills in New Video

The star behind Netflix’s new Monkey D. Luffy, Iñaki Godoy, is showing off both his piano skills and love for One Piece with a video that has really taken off with fans! Netflix surprised One Piece fans everywhere this past week since it’s been quite a while since fans had gotten an update on the now in production live-action series. The adaptation was officially announced to be in the work a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t until earlier this week that Netflix had finally confirmed who will be bringing the five initial Straw Hat crew members to life.

Iñaki Godoy was confirmed as the star who will be bringing Monkey D. Luffy to life on screen, and has quickly caught the attention from fans hoping to see the star in action as Luffy soon. Godoy has been taking to social media to share all kinds of excitement over the coming role, and one shout out from the star in particular has gotten fans’ attention as he recreated the commercial break jingle from the anime series through some awesome piano playing shared with fans on Instagram! Check it out below:

Godoy was confirmed to be joining Netflix’s live-action One Piece series alongside the likes of Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda had the following to say about searching for the right kind of cast for the Straw Hat crew, and the reveal, “We’ve been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of ONE PIECE!” Oda began.

“How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we’ve been making steady progress all along! It’s not easy when you’re working with people from different cultures! But it’s precisely that process that can yield something special! For now, we’re able to announce the main cast! Rather, we need to hurry and announce it or else it’ll be leaked, apparently! Hilarious, lol,” Oda mentioned.

“Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!” Oda continued, “We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

