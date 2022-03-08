Netflix might not have found success with last year’s live-action adaptation of the classic anime series, Cowboy Bebop, but that isn’t stopping the streaming service from continuing to dive headfirst into the world of the Grand Line in One Piece. With the live-action series already revealing who would be playing the Straw Hat Pirates in its first season, it seems that a gaggle of new heroes and villains have been announced for the television show that help to round out this adaptation of the East Blue Saga.

The current roster for Netflix’s live-action One Piece, which was announced before these current additions include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. With the production of the series seemingly underway, each of the Straw Hat actors have posted videos and social media posts expressing their excitement for the upcoming series that will see creator Eiichiro Oda as an executive producer, with some actors going so far as to train in the ways of their characters by cooking or holding swords in their teeth.

The following additions to the cast, which will cover characters such as Koby, Alvida, Helmeppo, Buggy, Arlong, and Garp, are as such:

Morgan Davies (they/them) will play Koby. (Credits: The End, The Evil Dead: Rise)

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (she/her) will play Alvida. (Credits: The Sex Lives of College Girls, Me Time)

Aidan Scott (he/him) will play Helmeppo. (Credits: Action Point, Between the Devil)

Jeff Ward (he/him) will play Buggy. (Credits: Brand New Cherry Flavor, Hacks)

McKinley Belcher III (he/him) will play Arlong. (Credits: Ozark, The Good Lord Bird)

Vincent Regan (he/him) will play Garp. (Credits: Troy, 300)

For a look at the new actors themselves that are set to either aid or inhibit Luffy’s quest to become the King of the Pirates, take a gander below for the actors that will help bring One Piece’s East Blue Saga to life:

What do you think of these new additions to the cast of Netflix’s One Piece? Which other swashbucklers do you hope will make the cut in these first ten episodes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.