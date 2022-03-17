One Piece Is Streaming One of Its Best Movies on Netflix

One Piece has spent decades telling the story of Monkey D. Luffy attempting to become the king of the pirates, with the ranks of the Straw Hat Pirates growing over time. With the anime series topping over one thousand episodes to date, this summer is set to release the fifteenth film of the franchise in One Piece: Red, but one of the biggest movies of the series’ past has arrived on Netflix. With the streaming service currently producing a live-action series for One Piece, the platform is all-in when it comes to the world of the Grand Line.

Many movies in One Piece’s past have taken the opportunity to summarize some of the major arcs that took place on Monkey D. Luffy’s quest to become the king of the pirates, though the tenth film in the franchise, One Piece: Strong World, was an original story that emerged from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda. In this tenth film of the franchise, Luffy leads the Straw Hat Pirates back to the East Blue as a mysterious flying pirate ship appears. The film certainly earns its name as the Straw Hats find themselves individually facing powerful beasts in an attempt to once again save the world of the Grand Line.

Netflix released an official description for One Piece: Strong World, which is currently available for anime fans to watch if they currently have a subscription to the streaming service:

“He’s got a plan, an airship and a hostage navigator. To face him, the Strong Hat Pirates have to defeat a floating island of threats,”

As mentioned earlier, Netflix isn’t just in the anime game for the popular Shonen franchise, it is also working on a new live-action series that will be the first in One Piece’s history. While the topic of live-action anime adaptations might ruffle the feathers of some fans, the streaming service has brought on creator Eiichiro Oda to work as an executive producer on the upcoming series, giving fans hopes that this new television series will be able to capture the action-packed adventures of Luffy and company as the anime and manga have for so many years.

Will you be watching the tenth film of One Piece on Netflix?