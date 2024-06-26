Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Locks In Cast for Crocus, More

It looks like One Piece is pushing forward with a slew of new stars. This week, production began on Netflix's adaptation once again as season two is set to premiere next year. Now, we have been informed of another cast addition, and the update reveals who will play folks like Crocus.

The update comes from Netflix as it confirmed three more actors coming to season two. Clive Russell has been cast as Crocus to start. Werner Coetser and Brendan Murray are also joining in on the fun as they'll play Dorry and Brogy respectively.

(Photo: Netflix)

This casting announcement is the second to go live for Netflix's One Piece as of late. Not long ago, the series announced the stars who'll bring Baroque Works to life. Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, and David Dastmalchian will take part in One Piece's new season. The newcomers will play Mr. 9, Mr. 5, Miss Valentine, and Mr. 3 respectively.

If you are not caught up with Netflix's One Piece, well – there is no time like now to catch up. The live-action adaptation premiered last fall, and the Netflix original set a high bar for anime in Hollywood. With creator Eiichiro Oda overseeing the series, Netflix's One Piece has become one of the top new series on streaming. Following its season one premiere, Netflix quickly ordered a season two, and filming began on the new season this month.

You can binge Netflix's One Piece right now to prepare for season two. No formal release date has been given for the show's comeback, but fans expect the series to return in 2025. So if you want more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest cast update for One Piece? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!