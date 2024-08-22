One Piece Creator Left the Show’s Staff Pulling Hair Out With His Requests

One Piece has been around for nearly 30 years, and in that time, fans have come to know its cast very well. From Luffy to Law, there are lots of pirates to track in One Piece, and that doesn’t even mention the lore. No one knows the ins and outs of the series better than its creator Eiichiro Oda. And as the man helps bring Netflix’s One Piece together for season two, Oda’s requests have put the team to the test.

Recently, Oda updated fans on the status of One Piece now that Netflix has started filming season two. Just as it was with season one, Oda is incredibly involved with the development of this season as he gets the final say on… well, everything. In his new note to fans, Oda said season two has some big updates on the horizon, and they come after his requests left the show’s staff pulling their hair out.

“It’ll cost! But whether it’s the script or the cast, I continue to insist on this or that, which makes Matt [Owens] the showrunner go ‘Aaarrgh!’ and Netflix go ‘Noooo’ and Tomorrow Studios go ‘Whaaat’ as they all pull their hair out,” Oda said, unpacking the hard work that is being putting into season two. However, the creator says his notes are far from tyrannical. The entire team behind Netflix’s One Piece wants the show to succeed, so they get granular with the details.

“All that, even though we grew so close making season one. But it’s because we all share the same passion for this show! Just as with last season, they’ve gone out of their way to promise that they won’t put the show out until I’m satisfied.”

Clearly, Netflix’s One Piece is putting tons of work into season two. The show is expected to bring these new episodes to life next year, but right now, Oda is keeping his focus on production. Just this week, a slew of new casting announcements for One Piece went live including Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Cobra). So before long, One Piece fans will hopefully learn which stars will play Nico Robin and more!

