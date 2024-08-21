One Piece Creator Inks Portraits of Netflix’s Live-Action Pirates

Eiichiro Oda has been a major reason as to why Netflix’s take on the Straw Hat Pirates has been a success. One Piece’s live-action series is currently working to create its second season, touching upon locales including Drum Island, Loguetown, Little Garden, and more. With Oda returning to his role as Executive Producer for One Piece’s second season, the mangaka released a new note that not only broke down the work being done on the live-action adaptation’s return but also highlighted some wild new art. Eiichiro broke out his pencils to render the live-action Straw Hats in a new display.

In sharing the latest message, Oda once again highlighted his adorable personality “Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway,” Oda’s message began. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island! Think about it. Imagine how much it’ll cost! LOL. But whether it’s the script or the cast, I continue to insist on this or that, which makes Matt the showrunner go ‘AAARRGH!’ and Netflix go ‘Noooo!’ and Tomorrow Studios go ‘Whaaaat’ as they pull their hairs out. All that, even though we grew so close making Season 1. But it’s because we all share the same passion for this show!”

The Live-Action Straw Hats Get an Oda Makeover

Oda’s role is one that is essential in transitioning the events of the source material to the live-action series, as the One Piece creator will routinely state that many decisions need his approval before they move forward. In this new statement, Eiichiro once again highlights his artistic skills with new takes on Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Taz Skylar, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Mackenyu. The live-action series recently confirmed casting for Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk, who will be portrayed by Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik. Sagal and Harelik should prepare as they might also get Oda art of their own.

News Coo just delivered something special from Oda-Sensei and it’s filled with excitement and anticipation for Season 2! 🗞️😆 Big reveals are on the horizon, Straw Hats. Brace yourselves for the journey ahead! 🌊🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/NcywD1sMI3 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 20, 2024

As of the writing of this article, One Piece’s second season has yet to confirm when we can expect its arrival. With production beginning earlier this summer, it’s a safe bet that we won’t see Luffy and company sail to the small screen this year. Fingers crossed we see the Netflix series throw out its anchors in 2025.

