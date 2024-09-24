Netflix's One Piece Set Photos Bring a Big Season 2 Set to Life

While One Piece's second season had quite a bit of information revealed thanks to the recent Netflix Geeked Week, the streaming service has remained tight-lipped regarding a release date for season two. Though actors Joe Manganiello and Lera Above have joined the cast as Crocodile and Nico Robin, One Piece's live-action return is still in the works as filming continues in South Africa. Thanks to the filming in Cape Town, One Piece fans are scoring the opportunity to see some of the sets from a distance, as one keen-eyed anime fan has been able to spot a familiar locale from the One Piece franchise.

For those who might not be familiar with Whisky Peak, the town is billed as a village that welcomes pirates with open arms. Unfortunately for the Straw Hat Pirates, the denizens of this town aren't all they appear to be but are rather bounty hunters who look to score the bounties of the pirates that visit them. Whisky Peak not only gives us a closer look at Baroqueworks, but it also harbors some other major moments such as the introduction of Princess Vivi to the Straw Hats. The smaller arc also focuses on a fight between Luffy and Zoro in a brawl that is sure to throw many for a loop when it hits live-action.

Whisky Peak Revealed

Taking pictures of One Piece's live-action filming in Cape Town, South Africa, one fan has given anime fans an idea of what Whisky Peak will look like in season two. Considering the importance of the town filled with bounty hunters, it should come as no surprise that it is set to remain in the live-action adaptation. Whisky Peak's placement in the One Piece story means that it is most likely set to take part around the halfway point of the upcoming second season.

One Piece Season Two: The Environments

On top of Whisky Peak, One Piece's second season will house quite a few wild locations. The likes of Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Little Garden, and Drum Island have already been confirmed by Eiichiro Oda himself. Some of these arcs might be more important to the overall lore than others, but all are essential in capturing the Grand Line adventures. Whisky Peak's introductions and events are essential in building Baroqueworks along with several characters that become allies and enemies to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Where's Alabasta?

Despite Crocodile and Nico Robin being cast, this doesn't mean that Alabasta will play a major role in season two. Considering how gigantic that arc is, and the amount of characters that make up the desert locale, saving it for season three makes sense. Luckily, various Alabasta favorites will play significant roles in season two all the same and it goes to show how serious One Piece's creative team is when it comes to making sure the source material is honored in the right way.

While a definitive episode count has yet to be confirmed regarding the upcoming second season, fitting in all of these storylines into an eight to ten-episode season would be nigh impossible. There are simply too many moving pieces and too many characters to juggle when it comes to this massive One Piece storyline. While this ultimately means that anime fans will have to wait longer to see Monkey D. Luffy fight Crocodile one-on-one, the wait is sure to be worth it.

Want to stay up to date on One Piece's upcoming live-action season two? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Grand Line and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.