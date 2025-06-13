One Piece Drops New Kuma Look Ahead of Next Episode (And Fans Aren’t Ready)

For the past few weeks, One Piece has been full steam ahead with one of its saddest and most tragic backstories yet, and fans have been nothing short of impressed with how it looks. While there have been some complaints regarding questionable choices of censorship, the backstory has fortunately gotten the proper love it deserves and has shown that the half-year hiatus the anime entered last year was more than successful, and the end result couldn’t be any better.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the One Piece franchise has revealed a new poster for this stretch of episodes that cover the Kuma and Bonney backstory, and it is as stunning as it is heartbreaking. It depicts the father sitting on his work desk cluttered with books and the such, and him writing one of his many letters to Bonney, but anime-only fans will soon see why this sight brings out mixed emotions from fans. The backstory has been sad this entire time, but the best of it, which is without a doubt the most heartbreaking part, is coming soon, and fans are not ready to be overwhelmed by the love of a father and daughter.

Kuma and Bonney’s Flashback Finale Is Almost Upon Us

The anime adaptation of the Kuma flashback currently has four episodes out, and there are not many left now, especially given this new poster that shows the end of one of One Piece’s best backstories is near. Surprisingly, the flashback had an amazing promotion, and the official website and social media accounts did well to hype fans with many illustrations, trailers, and posters. The hype has not only been met but also exceeded, as the visuals, animation, and atmosphere were all amazing and matched the tragic yet hopeful vibe of Kuma’s backstory.

This poster, in particular, shows that the most important part of the backstory is near. For those who do not mind spoilers, Kuma is writing a birthday letter to his Bonney, although nefarious forces ruthlessly intercept his communications at every turn. It’ll be a heartwrenching sequence in which One Piece fans will see just the lengths Kuma would go, with Bonney never truly seeing it, to show his love for his daughter even as he slowly became a pacifista. This particular plot point will get even more screentime even after the flashback, as Kuma and Bonney’s reunion means so much more because of it.

The upcoming One Piece episode, titled “To Save His Daughter – Kuma the Timid Pacifist”, will flesh out the relationship between Kuma and Bonney more. After his kidnapped wife returns to him with her daughter, Kuma takes it upon himself to raise her, but tragically, she has the same illness that took her mother’s life. Episode 1133 will see him continue his search for a cure, as well as one of his most awesome displays of power and wrath. There is more to come out of this backstory, and the best part is coming, so fans should brace themselves for one of the most beautiful displays of love and parenthood in One Piece yet.