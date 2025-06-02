One Piece’s anime has been working through a very intense flashback through Bartholomew Kuma’s past, and the newest episode of the series has revealed Jewelry Bonney’s mother at last. Kuma has been through a very tough life as not only did he eventually become a weapon of the Marines, but the latest episodes revealing his origin story have showcased just how much pain and heartbreak he has actually had to deal without throughout his entire life. But this also is a flashback meant to highlight Kuma’s connection with his daughter, Bonney, as the two’s connection is still a rather mysterious one.

One Piece’s latest episodes have been bringing fans up to speed with how Kuma eventually escaped from slavery at a very young age, and it was here that he also bonded with Ginny, a fellow young escaped slave who was able to get away during the God Valley Incident. Deciding to live together with Kuma until she decided what she should do next, the newest episode of the series revealed that she eventually went on to develop some deep emotional connections with Kuma since.

One Piece Finally Reveals Bonney’s Mother, Ginny

One Piece Episode 1131 picks up several years after Kuma and Ginny go back to his original church home before his kidnapping. It’s revealed that Kuma has since become a pastor at his family’s church, and has been using his ability to take away the pain of the elderly villagers in the area as they are under the boot of a tyrannical king. But while Kuma accepts all of it with a smile, Ginny has grown up to be very protective of Kuma and argues for him in ways that he doesn’t for himself. She’s tired of seeing him take on everyone’s pain despite Kuma feeling it’s the right thing to do.

As the years pass, it’s clear that the two of them have romantic feelings for one another. Ginny even proposes to Kuma, and wants the two of them to get married. Kuma, however, quickly declines as he doesn’t want to spread his Buccaneer blood and put Ginny through the terrible ordeal his own family went through. Ginny, however, is angered at this as it’s clear that she’s willing to accept anything as long as it means spending her life together with the one she loves.

What Happens to Ginny?

But as the episode continues, it’s made clear that Ginny is the one that ends up being Bonney’s mother. It’s not explicitly stated her, but Ginny not only shares Bonney’s pink hair and overall look, but she’s seen constantly eating (and loving food) in much the same way Bonney has been seen with in the episodes before. But with her being abducted towards the episode’s end, it’s yet to be revealed exactly what happens to Ginny shortly after Bonney was born. It’s one of the final pieces of Kuma’s history that needs to be filled in.

Every bit of Kuma and Bonney together fans have gotten to see in One Piece’s anime so far has just been the two of them alone. It paints an ominous picture about Ginny herself as she’s likely going to lose her life when Bonney’s at a young age. Kuma and Bonney’s connection must have been even stronger as a result of the two of them losing Ginny, and that makes his eventual transformation into a Pacifista all the more heartbreaking. It’s just been one loss after another for Kuma through pretty much his entire life.