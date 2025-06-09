One Piece Hits Anime Fans With Surprise Censorship in New Episode

One Piece‘s anime is now working its way through one of the most intense flashback arcs in the series to date, but the newest episode really took fans by surprise with some unexpected censorship. One Piece took a detour from the current events of the Egghead Arc to look back into Bartholomew Kuma’s past and his connection with his daughter Bonney. The episodes thus far have shown that Kuma’s life has been one long string of heartbreaks as he has been losing the people closest to him ever since we was at a very young age. It really hasn’t been holding back.

As One Piece continues to explore Kuma’s life before he became a weapon of the Marines, the episodes have really been breaking fans’ hearts one after the other. The episodes have been showcasing all kinds of darkness and violence that Kuma has went through, and the anime team has been going all out to present Eiichiro Oda’s original manga versions of the events in a new adapted way. Which is why it was surprising to see some censorship of a rude image in the anime’s newest episode as the anime didn’t let Bonney raise her middle finger.

One Piece Censors Bonney in Newest Episode

One Piece Episode 1132 picks up right from where Kuma’s flashback left off, and it’s been years since Ginny was shockingly abducted. Kuma and the Revolutionary Army have failed to find her in all that time, and it turns out that she was taken by a Celestial Dragon to a remote region. Years later, she suddenly calls up Kuma and the others and reveals she has a deadly disease that’s seen her cast out by her captors. Upon finding her, Kuma finds that Ginny has since given birth to a child and he sets out to raise her in Ginny’s stead.

Years past, and when Bonney is five years old she starts to take on the kind of personality that fans see when she’s much older. She yells at some bullies in her neighborhood, and in the original manga’s version of the events, she lifts her middle finger to really tell all of them off. But as the anime adapted it, they completely removed the rude gesture to have her instead raising her fist instead. Making for a much less impactful moment for Bonney in the moment overall.

What Does This Mean for One Piece?

One Piece’s anime censoring this moment does fall in line with the way it has removed rude gestures like this in the past, but fans were wondering whether or not that would be the case now that the anime is airing at a much later time slot in Japan. With how dark and violent Kuma’s flashback has been so far, there was a wonder if that it meant that One Piece’s anime would be leaving its history of censorship behind. But that’s clearly not the case as of the newest episode.

It still means that One Piece‘s anime audience is the same, and the team will treat it as such. While they are not going to hold back from its violence and darker themes, there are just some things that kids are likely going to imitate. And if a kid is doing a rude gesture like this, it’s likely that the One Piece anime team is just taking precautions just in case. It’s better to be cautious in these cases than potentially deal with any complaints later. It’s just a funny way of going about it.