One Piece Reveals New Straw Hat Wanted Posters

The more One Piece fans have become accustomed to the Wano Country in the manga, the more they are beginning to see how this closed off region is different from the rest of the world. With its own culture, own terms for Haki techniques, and the like, they also have their own take on the series’ famous wanted posters. This was first seen when Zoro escaped from his public execution early in the arc, but the latest ones certainly got attention.

In Chapter 951 of the series, fans got a glance at a new set of Wano specific wanted posters for the Straw Hats and Heart Pirates and they resulted in some fun visual gags for the series. Check them out below!

Love the new Straw Hat & Heart Pirate Wano wanted posters! Can’t wait for them to be on sale at every Con from today 😂 I’ll take one Bepo poster to go! #OnePiece951 pic.twitter.com/WYRwMHSWI8 — Hegassen (@Hegassen1) August 2, 2019

In Chapter 951, the fallout from the Straw Hats’ fight following Yasuie’s execution is beginning at last and Orochi has begun a full hunt for them. This includes samurai and ninja patrolling the city on every corner, and new wanted posters for the Wano citizens to identify them with. With seven wanted posters in total for Nami, Sanji, Usopp, Robin, Franky, the Heart Pirates’ Bepo, Shachi, and Penguin, and the ninja Shinobu, their covers have been completely blown at this point.

These Wano posters are particularly humorous given that they don’t use a photo for the likeness like the traditional wanted posters, and are instead inked by an illustrator of the region. Much like the Edo period influenced Wano Country, these posters have a unique take on each of the Straw Hats.

But it’s not all humorous as now the Straw Hats are being forced into the second phase of their plan. Now that they know that everyone who would ally themselves with them during their upcoming coup against Orochi and Kaido are locked in prison, there’s a specific goal post for the coming chapters. It’s all starting to come together, but with their portraits being poster everywhere, it’s going to be tough to actually get their coup going.

