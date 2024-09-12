One Piece Introduces the World's New Vegapunk

One Piece is still in the throes its final saga and Eiichiro Oda is taking the opportunity to introduce some wild elements to the Grand Line. While the latest chapter didn't focus on Luffy and the Straw Hats predominantly, it focused on events that are sure to play a significant role in their future. Following the fight against the World Government on Future Island, the military is looking for a new mad scientist to head up their nefarious operations. In some bad news for Luffy and the Thousand Sunny's crew, the Five Elders have found their new "Godhead of Science and Defense".

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1125, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. In this latest chapter, a major villain has passed this mortal coil. Saturn, a prominent member of the Five Elders, has been killed thanks to his inability to capture Joyboy, aka Monkey D. Luffy. Showing just how powerful the enigmatic Imu is, the head of the military is able to kill the powerful Saturn from a distance, turning the Elder into nothing but bones. Luckily, Imu had a replacement for both Saturn and Vegapunk waiting in the wings.

Who is The New Vegapunk/Fifth Elder?

In a shocking scene, the remaining four Elders are shown holding a meeting in the "Chamber of Power", Marijoa. In this location, they are re-introduced to the man known as St. Figarland Garling. A member of the World Nobles and the Figarland Family, Garling both announces himself to be the "Godhead of Science and Defense" while also revealing that he is set to be the Fifth Elder in Saturn's absence. Considering that Saturn was quite powerful in his own right, it has yet to be seen if Garling will match his predecessor's level of intensity.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Does The New Vegapunk Mean For One Piece?

The fact that Imu was able to murder one of the Five Elders simply by thinking it should spell serious trouble for the Straw Hats. While Luffy managed to fight quite well against Saturn, the current head of the military seems to be on another level of power than anything that we've witnessed in the shonen series to date. Even with Gear Fifth at this disposal, Luffy might not have what it takes to fight against what many think will be the "big bad" of One Piece.

Following the death of Saturn and the reveal of Garling's new role in the World Government, readers were also given a hint as to what Vegapunk's final message to the world means. Monkey D. Dragon, father of Luffy, is shown to cap off the latest chapter, fearing that many did not heed Vegapunk's warning post-mortem. The Grand Line is sinking and this fact means, as Dragon puts it, that the "people of the world will begin to fight over safe ground". There is no time table regarding how much time the world of One Piece has before it completely sinks beneath the sea but time is running out.

When Does One Piece's Anime Introduce The New Vegapunk?

While the television series is currently taking place in the final saga alongside the manga, One Piece's anime adaptation still has several battles and major events to document in catching up to its source material. Presently, One Piece's show is taking viewers back to the past by highlighting the introduction of Imu to King Cobra and how the Alabasta leader met his end. Seen through the eyes of Sabo, Luffy's brother is now caught in the crosshairs.

Want to follow along with the future of the Grand Line across its many mediums? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the updates on the Straw Hat Pirates.