One Piece Releasing Official Gaming Chairs

If you’re going to try to be the King of the Pirates in the Grand Line, you’re going to need a throne. Luckily, the One Piece franchise has you covered with a brand new series of gaming chairs that will help you stay comfortable while diving directly into the video game exploits of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. With each of these chairs retailing for around $460 USD a piece fans will need to decide which of the swashbucklers they’d like to honor by purchasing one of these gaming chairs for themselves.

Crunchyroll shared the first look at the One Piece style gaming chairs from the Tokyo Game Show on their Official Twitter Account, each designed off specific members of the pirate crew including Luffy, Sanji, Zoro, Chopper, and Nami to name a few:

Now is just about the best time to release some brand new merchandise for the pinnacle of pirate franchises, with fans in a fervor following the fourteenth film in the One Piece franchise with Stampede as well as the current story arc of Wano taking place in both the manga and the anime. The franchise itself isn’t just one of the biggest money makers for anime in general, but one of the biggest profitable properties period.

One Piece video games have been around since the early 2000s, beginning with the original Playstation game, One Piece: Grand Battle! Since this initial release, we’ve received almost twenty years of games that follow Luffy and his crew throughout some of the biggest events that take place in the series. From fighting games to role playing endeavors, we’re sure to see new video games coming down the pike for years, if not decades to come!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.