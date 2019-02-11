Here’s What ‘One Piece’ Written By ‘Hunter x Hunter’s Creator Would Look Like

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump, but even fans of the series have come to accept that many of the series’ biggest battles are very wordy as Togashi likes to have characters ponder over many angles before making a move.

Fans have started to imagine what this would look like if Togashi worked on other major series, and you can see how Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece would look like below.

If One Piece was currently written by Togashi pic.twitter.com/UbXRkDpZ0M — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) November 25, 2018

As spotted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter, this parodical take on a recent One Piece scene has the Yonko Kaido pondering just what Luffy attacked him for. After pondering over the three types of Haki, Kaido then comes to a conclusion over which Haki Luffy used to attack him. This particular moment highlights when Luffy unconsciously unleashes his strongest Haki, and Kaido is just trying to get to the bottom of it.

As fans of Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter will recognize, this type of text wall is quite common in the series. Replacing the “Haki” here with the series’ Nen makes too much sense as many of the battles in the series are mental. Focusing more so on the strategy rather than the outright action, many characters in the series carefully think about how to use their Nen before even moving an inch. It’s a compelling read, but admittedly does look like impenetrable walls of text from the outside.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.